Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Makeup artist is one of the US deportees sent from El Salvador to Venezuela, congressman says

Andry Hernández Romero, a makeup artist from Venezuela who was deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration and held in a notorious mega-prison, was among the scores of migrants sent back to Venezuela in a three-nation exchange Friday
A plane carrying migrants deported months ago by the United States to El Salvador under the Trump administration's immigration crackdown lands at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, Venezuela, Friday, July 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A plane carrying migrants deported months ago by the United States to El Salvador under the Trump administration's immigration crackdown lands at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, Venezuela, Friday, July 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
54 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Andry Hernández Romero, a makeup artist from Venezuela who was deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration and held in a notorious mega-prison, was among the scores of migrants sent back to Venezuela in a three-nation exchange Friday, a California congressman said.

Rep. Robert Garcia posted on social media Friday night: “We have been in touch with Andry Hernández Romero’s legal team and they have confirmed he is out of CECOT and back in Venezuela. We are grateful he is alive and are engaged with both the State Department and his team.”

Romero, a gay man, fled Venezuela last summer and sought asylum in the U.S. He used a U.S. Customs and Border Protection phone app to arrange an appointment at a U.S. border crossing in San Diego.

That’s where he was asked about his tattoos. U.S. immigration authorities use a series of “gang identifiers” to help them spot members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

Romero, who is in his early 20s, has a crown tattooed on each wrist. One is next to the word “Mom.” The other next to “Dad.” The crowns, according to his lawyer, also pay homage to his hometown’s Christmastime “Three Kings” festival, and to his work in beauty pageants, where crowns are common.

Romero, who insisted he has no ties to Tren, was taken into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody and transferred to a California detention center. He was eventually flown to the Salvadoran mega-prison known as the Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT, amid President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Migrants deported months ago by the United States to El Salvador under the Trump administration's immigration crackdown arrive at Simon Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela, Friday, July 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Jennifer Vasquez Sura, right, wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, attends a news conference outside the federal courthouse Wednesday, July 16, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Judge won't rule this week on releasing Kilmar Abrego Garcia from jail

Morehouse College alum detained by ICE in Texas

Alex Maganda, a former Morehouse football player, came to the U.S. from Mexico at 5 years old, his attorney said. A hearing on his case is expected within the next two weeks.

Army veteran and US citizen arrested in California immigration raid warns it could happen to anyone

The Latest

An aerial view shows the home of Silvia Zhang and Guojun Xuan on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, in Arcadia, Calif., where a number of children were removed from the couple's home after a child abuse allegation in May, according to Arcadia police. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP

Two surrogates speak out about California couple under investigation

18m ago

What to know as Texas' search for flood victims stretches into a 3rd week

20m ago

Training facility blast kills 3 LA deputies in one of sheriff's department's worst losses of life

1h ago

Featured

“Our members cannot be bought off,” General President Sean O’Brien said in a social media statement, calling UPS' offers “illegal and haphazard.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

UPS offers unprecedented buyouts for drivers

The Teamsters union, which represents about 340,000 UPS employees, is urging its full-time members to reject the offers.

Longtime south Atlanta flea market set for massive mixed-use makeover

The developer is planning one of the largest projects in Atlanta’s Southside, a more than $500 million project near Greenbriar Mall.

MARTA chief Collie Greenwood retiring early

MARTA CEO and General Manager Collie Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement.