Luca Guadagnino's 'After the Hunt' to open New York Film Festival

NEW YORK (AP) — Luca Guadagnino's "After the Hunt" will open the 63rd New York Film Festival, Film at Lincoln Center announced Wednesday.

"After the Hunt" will first premiere at the Venice Film Festival, but on Sept. 26, it will kick off the New York Film Festival. An Amazon MGM Studios release due out this fall, it stars Julia Roberts as a Yale philosophy professor whose comfortable life is tested after her protege (Ayo Edebiri) accuses the professor's longtime colleague (Andrew Garfield) of sexual assault.

Dennis Lim, artistic director of the festival, said Guadagnino's film “confirms his status as one of the most versatile risk-takers working today.”