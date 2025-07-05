Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Liverpool players join family of Diogo Jota and his brother for funeral held in Portugal

Liverpool players joined family and friends for the funeral of their teammate Diogo Jota and his brother on Saturday, two days after the siblings died in a car crash in Spain
Liverpool players walk to the church to attend the funeral of their teammate Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, in Gondomar, near Porto, Portugal, on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Liverpool players walk to the church to attend the funeral of their teammate Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, in Gondomar, near Porto, Portugal, on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By JOSEPH WILSON and MANU FERNÁNDEZ – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

GONDOMAR, Portugal (AP) — Liverpool players joined family and friends for the funeral of their teammate Diogo Jota and his brother on Saturday, two days after the siblings died in a car crash in Spain.

The service will be held at Igreja Matriz church in the Portuguese town of Gondomar, where Jota had a home.

Portugal's national team coach Roberto Martínez and several top Portuguese players also attended, including Manchester City duo Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias and Manchester United's Bruno Fernándes.

Jota, 28, and his brother, André Silva, 25, were found dead near Zamora in northwestern Spain early Thursday after the Lamborghini they were driving crashed on an isolated stretch of highway just after midnight on Thursday and burst into flames.

The brothers were reportedly heading to catch a boat from northern Spain to go to England where Jota was to rejoin with Liverpool after a summer break.

Spanish police are investigating the cause of the crash, which did not involve another vehicle, they said. They said they believe it could have been caused by a blown tire.

Their bodies were repatriated to Portugal after being identified by the family. A wake was held for them on Friday.

Jota’s death occurred two weeks after he married long-time partner Rute Cardoso while on vacation from a long season where he helped Liverpool win the Premier League. The couple had three children, the youngest born last year.

Jota was born in Porto but started his playing career as a child on nearby Gondomar.

Silva played for Portuguese club Penafiel in the lower divisions.

Their loss led to an outpouring of condolences from the soccer world and Portuguese officials.

___

Wilson reported from Barcelona, Spain.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Dutch player Virgil Van Dijk, captain of Liverpool, walks to the church to attend the funeral of his teammate Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, in Gondomar, near Porto, Portugal, on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Liverpool players walk to the church to attend the funeral of their teammate Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, in Gondomar, near Porto, Portugal, on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Liverpool players walk to the church to attend the funeral of their teammate Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, in Gondomar, near Porto, Portugal, on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Liverpool's Diogo Jota in Liverpool, Aug. 21, 2021. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Players stand during a minute of silence for two soccer players who were killed in a car crash, Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, before the Club World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Fluminense and Al Hilal in Orlando, Fla., Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: AP

FIFA honors Diogo Jota and his brother before Club World Cup quarterfinal games

Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother killed in a car accident in Spain

Family of Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother gather for wake after fatal crash

The Latest

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

Ukraine says it struck a Russian airbase as Russia sent hundreds of drones into Ukraine

29m ago

The Dalai Lama says he hopes to live more than 130 years ahead of 90th birthday

46m ago

How to score $20 Centre Court seats at Wimbledon

48m ago

Featured

UPS driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for the Sandy-Springs based company. (Bob Andres/AJC 2022)

Credit: TNS

Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers

UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”

Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.

A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?

OPINION

I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?

A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?