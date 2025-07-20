Lions DL Levi Onwuzurike out for season with ACL surgery, setback for team with ailing Alim McNeill

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike is out for the season after having knee surgery, a setback for a franchise that was counting on him to fill in for Alim McNeill.

Lions coach Dan Campbell made the announcement on Sunday morning, just before his team had the NFL's first training camp practice of the year.

The 27-year-old Onwuzurike started in a career-high 11 games last season, including Detroit's loss to Washington in the divisional round. His playing time increased when McNeill had a season-ending knee injury in December. McNeill, who signed a $97 million, four-year contract extension last October, is out indefinitely.