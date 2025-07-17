Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Leaders of the UK and Germany to sign a treaty on defense, trade and migration

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are signing a treaty Thursday to strengthen defense ties and combat migrant smuggling across the English Channel
Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, left, greets Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer astray pose for the media at a hotel prior to an E3 meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, left, greets Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer astray pose for the media at a hotel prior to an E3 meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool
By JILL LAWLESS and GEIR MOULSON – Associated Press
56 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are set to sign a treaty on Thursday pledging to tighten defense ties and step up law-enforcement cooperation against gangs that smuggle migrants across the English Channel.

The center-right German leader is in London on his first official visit to Britain since taking office in May. Starmer visited Berlin in August 2024, announcing plans for the U.K.-Germany “friendship and cooperation” treaty with Merz’s predecessor, Olaf Scholz.

A priority for Starmer, who heads the center-left Labour Party, is curbing the gangs behind cross-channel people smuggling. About 37,000 people were detected crossing the English Channel from France in small boats in 2024, and more than 20,000 people made the crossing in the first six months of 2025. Dozens of people have died trying to cross.

Berlin agreed last year to make facilitating the smuggling of migrants to the U.K. a criminal offence, a move that will give law enforcements more powers to investigate the supply and storage of small boats to be used for the crossings. Merz is expected to commit to adopting the law change by the end of the year.

“Chancellor Merz’s commitment to make necessary changes to German law to disrupt the supply lines of the dangerous vessels which carry illegal migrants across the Channel is hugely welcome,” Starmer said, calling the U.K. and Germany “the closest of allies.”

Germany and the U.K. – Europe’s largest and second-largest economies – are also expected to announce a series of investment deals.

The treaty builds on a defense pact the U.K. and Germany, two of the biggest European supporters of Ukraine, signed last year pledging closer co-operation against a growing threat from Russia. It includes a promise to come to one another’s aid in case of attack.

The two leaders also are expected to agree Thursday to joint export campaigns for jointly produced equipment such as Boxer armored vehicles and Typhoon jets, and to develop a deep precision strike missile in the next decade.

Starmer has worked to improve relations with Britain’s neighbors, strained by the U.K.’s acrimonious departure from the European Union in 2020. He has sought to rebuild ties strained by years of ill-tempered wrangling over Brexit terms. He has ruled out rejoining the 27-nation bloc’s single market or customs union, and has been cool to the idea of a youth mobility agreement with the EU, but has sought to reduce trade barriers and to strengthen defense cooperation.

“I make no secret of the fact I very much regret to this day that Britain left the European Union,” Merz told the German parliament last week. “But if they at least work together with us again in the area of foreign and security policy, then that is a very good sign. Prime Minister Keir Starmer wants that.”

___

Moulson reported from Berlin.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Britain's King Charles III and France's President Emmanuel Macron, right, travel in a 1902 State Landau on a state drive to Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Tuesday July 8, 2025, on the first day of a three-day state visit to Britain. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

Macron says France and Britain will 'save Europe' as he starts a state visit to the UK

Europol-coordinated global operation takes down pro-Russian cybercrime network

French President Macron announces 6.5 billion euros in extra military spending in next two years

The Latest

In this image made from a video, supporters of the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina clash with the police in Gopalganj, Bangladesh, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Bangladeshi forces clash with supporters of ousted leader Hasina, leaving at least 4 dead

32m ago

Daunted by geopolitics and trade war, US companies in China report record-low new investment plans

45m ago

Republican senators caution Trump against firing Fed chair Jerome Powell

48m ago

Featured

The National League's Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves is introduced for the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

All-Star Week sold Atlanta well to fans, current and future players

Truist Park is known for its lively atmosphere, and it lived up to that billing in hosting the Midsummer Classic. But it also showcased a passionate fan base.

MAKING CONNECTIONS

How Atlanta claimed world’s busiest airport crown — and whether we can keep it

Since 1998, Hartsfield-Jackson has sat largely unchallenged as the world's busiest airport. Can it stay on top?

Riders dispute ‘stampede’ MARTA officials say caused escalator malfunction

Some riders interviewed by the AJC objected to the incident being called a “stampede,” saying the crowd was orderly. But one person said the term felt apt.