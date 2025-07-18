Last of 4 detainees recaptured after escape from New Jersey immigration detention center

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The final detainee who escaped in June from a New Jersey federal immigration detention center has been found in California.

Andres Felipe Pineda Mogollon, originally from Colombia, was arrested following a traffic stop in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake, the FBI's Los Angeles division said in a social media post on Thursday.

Mogollon, 25, and three other men had busted out of the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark during reports of disorder there by breaking through a wall and escaping from a parking lot, according to U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, a New Jersey Democrat, and Homeland Security officials.