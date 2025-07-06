Lando Norris wins thrilling British Grand Prix in the rain to cut Oscar Piastri's F1 lead

Nation & World News
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car as it rains during the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Lando Norris survived an incident-packed race in the rain to win Formula 1's British Grand Prix on Sunday and cut the gap to his teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri.

Norris won his home race for the first time after Piastri had to serve a 10-second penalty for sharp braking behind the safety car while in the lead.

“This is a dream, winning at home. It’s beautiful," Norris told the team over the radio. "Thanks for the memory. I’ll remember this more than anything.”

He climbed out of the car and celebrated with both arms raised to take in the moment.

Piastri was unhappy with his penalty, signaling he believed it was a legal move.

In a race with plenty of crashes and spins, Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg was third from 19th on the grid for his first podium finish in his 239th race of an F1 career that began in 2010. His team hadn't finished in the top three since 2012.

Defending champion Max Verstappen started on pole but ended up fifth after spinning from second at a safety-car restart, briefly dropping to 10th.

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

