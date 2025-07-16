Georgia News
Georgia News

Kyle Schwarber's 3 homers in tiebreaking home run derby lift National League over American League in MLB All-Star Game

Kyle Schwarber's 3 homers in tiebreaking home run derby lift National League over American League in MLB All-Star Game
34 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber's 3 homers in tiebreaking home run derby lift National League over American League in MLB All-Star Game.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Schwarber celebrates after winning the tiebreaker at the MLB baseball All-Star game between the American League and National League, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Kyle Schwarber's 3 homers in All-Star Game's first tiebreaking swing-off lift NL over AL

12m ago

Bellinger hits 3 2-run homers against former team, Yanks beat Cubs 11-0 for 5th win in row

Mariners' Cal Raleigh breaks AL record with 38 homers before the All-Star break

The Latest

Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez gets hit by a pitch during eighth inning at the MLB baseball All-Star game between the American League and National League, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez is hit by a pitch on left hand at All-Star Game

1h ago

Hubbard claims victory over Waites in Democratic runoff for Georgia Public Service Commission

2h ago

The wait is over for Texas and Arch Manning, though quarterback admits it wasn't easy being backup

Featured

Braves first baseman Matt Olson (left) is greeted by Ronald Acuña Jr. after batting during the MLB Home Run Derby as part of the All-Star Game festivities on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Bright lights, big stage: Atlanta readies for the All-Star Game spotlight

The Braves, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta have been preparing for the MLB All-Star Game for years, and all will be the epicenter of the baseball world Tuesday night.

The CBS split from Atlanta News First could preview other big TV changes

TV station owners are having to adapt as viewing habits change and viewership declines.

Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, No. 1 prospect in Georgia, commits to Texas

Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, the top-ranked linebacker in the nation, has committed to Texas, turning down UGA’s long-standing pursuit.