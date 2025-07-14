Kenvue CEO Mongon leaves the consumer health company as it continues its strategic review

Kenvue says that Thibaut Mongon is leaving as CEO as the maker of Listerine and Band-Aid brands continues with a strategic review of the company.

Kenvue used to be a part of Johnson & Johnson. J&J announced in late 2021 that it was splitting its consumer health division from the pharmaceutical and medical device divisions in a bid to make each more nimble.

Kenvue said Monday that board member Kirk Perry will serve as interim CEO, effective immediately. Perry has served as a director since December and most recently served as CEO of Circana, a provider of market research. He spent more than 20 years at Procter & Gamble in various roles.