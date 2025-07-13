Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Kate, Princess of Wales, is scheduled to present the Wimbledon trophies to Alcaraz and Sinner

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is scheduled to return to Wimbledon to watch the men’s final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner and present the trophies afterward
Kate, Princess of Wales speaks to ballboys and ballgirls as she participates in the presentation ceremony for the women's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kate, Princess of Wales speaks to ballboys and ballgirls as she participates in the presentation ceremony for the women's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
42 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, was scheduled to return to Wimbledon on Sunday to watch the men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner and present the trophies afterward.

Kate, the wife of Prince William, is the patron of the All England Club and usually attends the women's and men's singles finals. On Saturday, she gave champion Iga Swiatek her prize after a 6-0, 6-0 victory in the final and offered consoling words to runner-up Amanda Anisimova.

Last year, while recovering from cancer, the princess did not attend the women's final but was on hand for Alcaraz's win against Novak Djokovic at the All England Club.

She has been gradually returning to public duties and recently welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron during a state visit to Britain.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

More Stories

Keep Reading

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales presents the Venus Rosewater Dish to Iga Swiatek, following her victory over Amanda Anisimova in the Ladies' Singles Final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (Ben Whitley/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Kate, Princess of Wales, presents Wimbledon winner's trophy to Swiatek, consoling words to Anisimova

Iga Swiatek's 6-0, 6-0 win over Amanda Anisimova delivers her her first Wimbledon title, 6th major

Amanda Anisimova thanks her mom through tears after 6-0, 6-0 loss to Iga Swiatek in Wimbledon final

The Latest

Relatives carry the body of 13-year-old Seraje Ebrahim, killed in an Israeli strike on a drinking water distribution point, for burial outside Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

At least 30 are killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza as war deaths top 58,000, officials say

20m ago

Trump is attending the FIFA Club World Cup final

32m ago

The EU is delaying retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, in hopes of reaching a deal by Aug. 1

1h ago

Featured

Rebecca Ramage-Tuttle, assistant director of the Statewide Independent Living Council of Georgia, says the the DOE rule change is “a slippery slope” for civil rights. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law

Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.

From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia

MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.

OPINION

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm

Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.