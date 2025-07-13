Kate, Princess of Wales, is scheduled to present the Wimbledon trophies to Alcaraz and Sinner

LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, was scheduled to return to Wimbledon on Sunday to watch the men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner and present the trophies afterward.
Kate, the wife of Prince William, is the patron of the All England Club and usually attends the women's and men's singles finals. On Saturday, she gave champion Iga Swiatek her prize after a 6-0, 6-0 victory in the final and offered consoling words to runner-up Amanda Anisimova.
Last year, while recovering from cancer, the princess did not attend the women's final but was on hand for Alcaraz's win against Novak Djokovic at the All England Club.
She has been gradually returning to public duties and recently welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron during a state visit to Britain.
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law
Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.
From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia
MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.
Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm
Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.