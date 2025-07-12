Nation & World News
Kate, Princess of Wales, presents winner's trophy to Iga Swiatek after women's final at Wimbledon

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales presents the Venus Rosewater Dish to Iga Swiatek, following her victory over Amanda Anisimova in the Ladies' Singles Final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (Ben Whitley/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Updated 17 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, handed out the trophy to Iga Swiatek after the women's Wimbledon final on Saturday, after not attending last year's match while she was recovering from cancer.

Swiatek beat Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 for her first Wimbledon title.

Kate, the wife of Prince William, is the patron of the All England Club and has regularly attended the men's and women's finals. However, she was not there when Barbora Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini for the women's title last year.

On Saturday, she was greeted by a standing ovation from the Centre Court crowd as she entered the Royal Box just before the final between the eighth-seeded Swiatek and No. 13 Anisimova started.

After the match, she took part in the trophy presentation on court, first handing the runner-up trophy to Anisimova and then the Venus Rosewater Dish to Swiatek.

After leaving the court following the ceremony, the princess and Swiatek had a conversation in a room inside the tournament’s main stadium before the Polish player walked out onto a balcony to show the trophy to the crowd waiting outside.

Last year, Kate did hand the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz after his victory over Novak Djokovic in the men's final, when she made only her second public appearance since announcing she was diagnosed with cancer.

She has been gradually returning to public duties since since announcing last fall that she had completed chemotherapy, and took part in welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron during his state visit to Britain this week.

Alcaraz plays Jannik Sinner in the men's final on Sunday. ___

Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. receives her runners-up trophy from Kate, Princess of Wales, after losing to Poland's Iga Swiatek during the women's single final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, arrives to hand over the trophy to Iga Swiatek of Poland after winning the women's singles final match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025.(AP Photo/Joanna Chan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales arrives to attend the women's singles final between Poland's Iga Swiątek and Amanda Anisimova of the US at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (Jordan Pettitt/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kate, Princess of Wales participates in the presentation ceremony for the women's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iga Swiatek of Poland holds the trophy to celebrate winning the women's singles final match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. reacts after losing the women's singles final match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

Rebecca Ramage-Tuttle, assistant director of the Statewide Independent Living Council of Georgia, says the the DOE rule change is “a slippery slope” for civil rights. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

