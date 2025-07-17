Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Justin Herbert surprises teammates with red-tinted contact lenses at Chargers camp

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is testing tinted contact lenses during training camp
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert stands on the field during training camp for the NFL football team Thursday, July 17, 2025, in El Segundo, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert stands on the field during training camp for the NFL football team Thursday, July 17, 2025, in El Segundo, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
By BETH HARRIS – Associated Press
1 hour ago

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is testing out tinted contact lenses as training camp opens.

He wore them Thursday under sunny skies after trying them out earlier in the week while working with the team's rookies.

“They're like sunglasses,” he said. “They really helped. I didn't have to squint nearly as much.”

Herbert tried wearing a tinted visor a couple years ago and didn't like having to constantly clean it off.

The contacts make Herbert's blue eyes appear red.

“When I stepped in the huddle, I think some of the guys were a little surprised,” he said, smiling, “but they were like, ‘Oh, we’re going to score.'"

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker told “The Herd with Colin Cowherd" that he and Herbert wore the red contacts to dinner recently.

“We looked like we were vampires,” Dicker said, adding that initially people didn't recognize them. “We were like, ‘This is incredible.’”

Herbert said he thinks he could wear the contacts in games with a medical prescription due to sensitive eyes.

“If I’m able to see the field better because of it, it definitely helps,” he said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

Credit: AP

McLaurin casts doubt on attending Commanders training camp given lack of progress on a new contract

George Kittle's all-around excellence earns him the honor of top tight end in AP rankings

Jets make Sauce Gardner the NFL's highest-paid cornerback with a $120.4M extension, AP source says

The Latest

FILE - Noel, left, and Liam Gallagher, of Oasis, perform in Vancouver, B.C., on Aug. 27, 2008. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Credit: AP

8 bands divided by lawsuits: It's not just Jane's Addiction

12m ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers make star linebacker T.J. Watt the NFL's highest-paid defender

14m ago

Interior Secretary Burgum must personally approve all wind and solar projects, a new order says

14m ago

Featured

Rivian announced it will establish an East Coast headquarters at Junction Krog District in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Rivian)

Credit: Courtesy of Rivian

Rivian to employ 500 at new East Coast HQ along Atlanta Beltline

Electric vehicle startup Rivian announced Thursday it will establish an East Coast headquarters in Atlanta with hundreds of employees.

Derek Dooley taps Brian Kemp’s inner circle for possible Georgia Senate bid

Aides to Gov. Brian Kemp have signed on with Derek Dooley, signaling the former football coach may jump into the U.S. Senate race in Georgia.

Who doesn’t like the beach at St. Simons? Nesting sea turtles

St. Simons Island is home to only 1 of the 1,700-plus loggerhead nests laid along Georgia’s coast so far this year. A pending lighting ordinance update may boost activity.