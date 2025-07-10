Justin Bieber teases his long-awaited seventh album, apparently called 'Swag'

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Bieber is teasing his long-awaited seventh studio album — apparently called "Swag" — with a series of billboards and social media posts Thursday.

Billboards depicting Bieber were found by fans in Reykjavik, Iceland and Los Angeles with the word "Swag." The singer also shared images of billboards on his official Instagram account that appeared to depict a tracklist that includes song names like "All I Can Take," "Walking Away," "Dadz Love" and "Forgiveness."

No details on when the album would drop were included. The Hollywood Reporter, which was first to report the album was nearing release, said it would arrive on streaming services Friday.