Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Justin Bieber teases his long-awaited seventh album, apparently called 'Swag'

Justin Bieber is teasing his long-awaited seventh studio album — apparently called “Swag” — with a series of billboards and social media posts
FILE - Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Invision

Credit: Invision

FILE - Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
50 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Bieber is teasing his long-awaited seventh studio album — apparently called "Swag" — with a series of billboards and social media posts Thursday.

Billboards depicting Bieber were found by fans in Reykjavik, Iceland and Los Angeles with the word "Swag." The singer also shared images of billboards on his official Instagram account that appeared to depict a tracklist that includes song names like "All I Can Take," "Walking Away," "Dadz Love" and "Forgiveness."

No details on when the album would drop were included. The Hollywood Reporter, which was first to report the album was nearing release, said it would arrive on streaming services Friday.

Bieber, the two-time Grammy Award winning singer and Canadian pop idol who revolutionized teen pop and social media fame, is best known for his silky R&B pop lyric tenor, demonstrated on the diamond-selling "Baby," "Sorry," and "Stay" with the Kid Laroi. At the beginning of his career, and as a tween, Bieber began working with Usher and the influential music manager Scooter Braun.

In 2023, Bieber sold the rights to his music — all six of his albums, including hits like "Sorry" and "Baby" — to Hipgnosis, a U.K-based music investment company. The deal's financial details were not disclosed, but Billboard Magazine reports that the sale was worth an estimated $200 million.

In August 2024, Bieber and his wife, the model Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin), announced the birth of their first child, Jack Blues Bieber.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Burna Boy poses for a portrait on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Gary Gerard Hamilton)

Credit: AP

Burna Boy's 'No Sign of Weakness' fulfills his rock star dreams

Raphael Saadiq talks upcoming one-man show tour, Beyoncé’s work ethic and his work on 'Sinners'

Meet Tab Nkhereanye, a music exec and songwriter signing deals in Atlanta

BMG exec Tab Nkhereanye talks about his company's Atlanta office, how he got into songwriting, hip-hop's new identity and what he learned from 'Uncle' Al Jarreau.

The Latest

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., testifies during a House Energy and Commerce Committee, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Credit: AP

Head Start will be cut off for immigrants without legal status, Trump administration says

10m ago

The newest way to influence Trump: Nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize

29m ago

Trump administration opens investigation into Minnesota agency's affirmative action policy

34m ago

Featured

(Illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC)

Credit: Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC

Georgia begins one of the largest voter registration cancellations in history

Georgia is notifying 478,000 people their inactive voter registrations could soon be canceled. It will be one of the largest mass removals in U.S. history.

Fireball falls, custody battle begins: The scramble for meteorite ownership

When meteor becomes meteorites worth hundreds of dollars strewn over the earth — like what happened in Henry County in June — the law of ownership isn’t always simple.

A man who couldn’t swim lost his life to save a child from the Chattahoochee

Frank Young couldn’t swim, but he entered the Chattahoochee River to save a child and her mother. His sister hopes his sacrifice will be remembered and honored.