Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Judge blocks immigrants' deportation to South Sudan one day after Supreme Court clears the way

A federal judge in Washington is temporarily blocking the deportation of eight immigrants to war-torn South Sudan the day after the Supreme Court permitted it to go forward
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

A federal judge on Friday briefly halted deportations of eight immigrants to war-torn South Sudan, sending the case to another judge, in Boston, the day after the Supreme Court greenlighted their removal.

District Judge Randolph Moss sent the case north from Washington after an extraordinary Fourth of July hearing on Friday afternoon. He concluded that the judge best equipped to deal with the issues was Brian Murphy, the one whose rulings led to the initial halt of the Trump administration's effort to begin deportations to the eastern African country.

He extended his order halting the deportation until 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, but it was unclear whether Murphy would act on the federal holiday to further limit the removal. Moss said new claims by the immigrants’ lawyers deserved a hearing.

The administration has been trying to deport the immigrants for weeks. None are from South Sudan, which is enmeshed in civil war and where the U.S government advises no one should travel before making their own funeral arrangements. The government flew them to the U.S. Naval Base at Djibouti but couldn't move them further because Murphy had ruled no immigrant could be sent to a new country without a chance to have a court hearing.

The Supreme Court vacated that decision last month, then Thursday night issued a new order clarifying that that meant the immigrants could be moved to South Sudan. Lawyers for the immigrants, who hail from Laos, Mexico, Myanmar, Vietnam and other countries, filed an emergency request to halt their removal later that night.

The case was assigned to Moss, who briefly barred the administration from moving the immigrants from Djibouti to South Sudan until his afternoon hearing concluded. He slightly extended that bar after he sent the case to Murphy. The administration has said it expected to fly the immigrants to South Sudan sometime Friday.

The temporary stay was first reported by legal journalist Chris Geidner.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer listens during a briefing, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

Supreme Court clears way for deportation to South Sudan of several immigrants with no ties there

Judge ends order blocking deportation of family of man charged in Boulder firebomb attack

Groups sue to stop Trump administration from using what they call unconstitutional tactics in raids

The Latest

An Oasis fan holds up a banner ahead of the first show in their long-awaited reunion tour which kicks off at the Principality Stadium, in Cardiff, Friday, July 4, 2025. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

'It's good to be back!' Oasis sends fans Supersonic as long-awaited reunion tour starts in Cardiff

2m ago

A tip of the cap to the Wimbledon player who caught his hat when it fell off but still won a point

8m ago

Death and destruction overtake Texas Hill Country in the wake of severe flash flooding

16m ago

Featured

UPS driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for the Sandy-Springs based company. (Bob Andres/AJC 2022)

Credit: TNS

Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers

UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”

Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.

A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?

OPINION

I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?

A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?