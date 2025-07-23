Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Japan's Ishiba says he will decide on resignation over election loss after studying US tariff deal

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, under growing pressure to step down over the historic loss of his ruling party in a weekend election, says he will decide on whether to resign after closely studying the tariff deal just struck with the United States
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to the media after President Donald Trump announced a trade framework with Japan, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to the media after President Donald Trump announced a trade framework with Japan, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (Kyodo News via AP)
By MARI YAMAGUCHI – Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said he will make a decision on resigning over a historic defeat of his ruling party in a weekend election after closely studying the tariff deal just struck with the United States.

Ishiba has been under growing pressure to step down as his ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, lost their majority in the 248-member upper house, the smaller and less powerful of Japan's two-chamber parliament on Sunday, shaking his grip on power and Japan's political stability.

The loss means Ishiba's ruling coalition, which also lost a majority in the more powerful lower house in October, now lacks a majority in both houses of parliament, making it even more difficult for his government to achieve any policy goals and worsening Japan's political instability.

Ishiba had announced his intention Monday to stay on to tackle pressing challenges, including tariff talks with the U.S., without creating a political vacuum, sparking calls from inside and outside his own party for a quick resignation to respond to the election results.

With the tariff deal with the U.S. paving the way for his possible departure, Japanese media said he is expected to soon announce plans to step down in August.

Ishiba welcomed the trade agreement Wednesday, which places a 15% tax on Japanese cars and other goods imported into the U.S. from Japan, down from the initial 25%, saying it was a product of tough negotiations to protect the national interest and that it would help benefit both sides as they work together to create more jobs and investment.

But Ishiba declined to comment on his possible move and only told reporters that he has to closely examine the trade deal first.

In Sunday's election, voters frustrated with price increases exceeding the pace of wage hikes, especially younger people who have long felt ignored by the ruling government's focus on senior voters, rapidly turned to emerging conservative and rightwing populist parties, like the Democratic Party for the People and Sanseito.

None of the opposition parties have shown interest in forming a full-fledged alliance with the governing coalition but they have said they are open to cooperating on policy.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba attends a press conference at the headquarters of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Tokyo Monday, July 21, 2025 after the prime minister's ruling coalition failed to secure a majority in the upper house in a parliamentary election. (Philip Fong/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Japan's Ishiba says he'll stay in office to tackle inflation and US tariffs despite election loss

How a far-right 'Japanese First' party made big election gains

Trump announces trade deal with Japan that lowers threatened tariff to 15%

The Latest

Israeli activists take part in a protest against the war in the Gaza Strip, Israel's measures regarding food distribution and the forced displacement of Palestinians, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

UN urges peaceful settlement of disputes as UN chief points to 'the horror show in Gaza'

1h ago

Giant trolls built from trash want to save humans from themselves

1h ago

Trump says US will impose 19% tariff on imports from Philippines in deal struck with leader Marcos

1h ago

Featured

This moment from MARTA footage on July 15 captures Beyoncé concertgoers panicking and running as the escalator filled with people began to speed down towards the crowded concourse.

Credit: MARTA

Experts: Brake failure, not weight overload, likely cause of MARTA escalator failure

Experts who reviewed video footage of the Vine City free fall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said malfunctioning brakes are a likely cause for last week’s incident, too.

Feral hogs are destroying southwest Georgia crops. Here’s what’s being done.

An invasive species running hog-wild through Georgia farmland is damaging crops and costing farmers. Wild pigs are doing significant damage to peanuts, cotton and corn.

As First Liberty empire crumbles, new lawsuit seeks class action status

The complaint, which seeks class action status, adds to the growing web of civil and regulatory scrutiny surrounding First Liberty Building & Loan.