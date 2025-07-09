Jannik Sinner starts his Wimbledon quarterfinal against Ben Shelton with a sleeve on his hurt elbow

LONDON (AP) — Jannik Sinner has started his Wimbledon quarterfinal against Ben Shelton on Wednesday with a white arm sleeve over the right elbow he hurt in his previous match.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner injured himself when he slipped and fell in the first game of his fourth-rounder against Grigor Dimitrov on Monday night.

Sinner felt pain when he hit serves or forehands and dropped the first two sets of that contest, but moved into the quarterfinals when Dimitrov was forced to quit in the third set because he injured a chest muscle.