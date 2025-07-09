Nation & World News
Jannik Sinner starts his Wimbledon quarterfinal against Ben Shelton with a sleeve on his hurt elbow

Italy's Jannik Sinner slides in to kick a ball he could not retrieve against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during a fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
1 hour ago

LONDON (AP) — Jannik Sinner has started his Wimbledon quarterfinal against Ben Shelton on Wednesday with a white arm sleeve over the right elbow he hurt in his previous match.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner injured himself when he slipped and fell in the first game of his fourth-rounder against Grigor Dimitrov on Monday night.

Sinner felt pain when he hit serves or forehands and dropped the first two sets of that contest, but moved into the quarterfinals when Dimitrov was forced to quit in the third set because he injured a chest muscle.

Sinner, a three-time Grand Slam champion and the runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open last month, had an MRI exam on Tuesday and initially canceled a practice session that day but did hit some balls in a light session at an indoor court later.

No. 10 Shelton, a 22-year-old American, was trying to reach his third major semifinal Wednesday.

He also made it that far at the 2023 U.S. Open, losing to Novak Djokovic, and at this year’s Australian Open, losing to Sinner.

The other men's quarterfinal Wednesday was 24-time Slam champion Djokovic against No. 22 seed Flavio Cobolli.

Two-time defending champion Alcaraz and 2024 U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz advanced to the semifinals with victories Tuesday.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

