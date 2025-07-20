Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper all withdraw from Toronto tournament with injuries

Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner, 24-time Grand Slam title winner Novak Djokovic and No. 5-ranked Jack Draper all have withdrawn from the Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto that starts in a week
Italy's Jannik Sinner shows the trophy from the balcony of Centre Court after beating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain to win the men's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Italy's Jannik Sinner shows the trophy from the balcony of Centre Court after beating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain to win the men's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)
2 hours ago

TORONTO (AP) — Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner, 24-time Grand Slam title winner Novak Djokovic and No. 5-ranked Jack Draper all withdrew Sunday from the Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto that starts in a week, citing injuries.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner blamed his right elbow, which he hurt in a fall in the fourth round at the All England Club on the way to his first title there and fourth major trophy.

He won his first Masters 1000 title in Toronto in 2023.

“Winning that title in Toronto two years ago was the start of a really special moment for me, but after speaking with my team, I have to recover,” Sinner said.

Djokovic said a groin injury was why he pulled out from an event he has won four times.

He lost to Sinner in the semifinals at Wimbledon.

Draper will miss Toronto and the Cincinnati Masters next month because of a problem with his left arm, meaning he won't have any hard-court tuneup tournament before the U.S. Open begins on Aug. 24.

“After Wimbledon I picked up an injury in my left arm, nothing serious, but I have to make sure it recovers fully for the rest of the season,” Draper posted on social media. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to compete in Toronto and Cincinnati…. See you in NYC!”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Serbia's Novak Djokovic leaves the court after losing to Italy's Jannik Sinner in a men's singles semifinal at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jack Draper of Britain reacts after losing his second round men's singles match against Marin Cilic of Croatia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 3, 2025.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Italy's Jannik Sinner, left, celebrates with the trophy after beating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, right, to win the men's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner wanted to win Wimbledon but he really needed to beat Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner beats 2-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to win his first Wimbledon title

Kirby Smart provides outlook on Georgia football injury situation

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is pleased with where his team is from a health standpoint.

The Latest

John Oliver and Fuss E. Mammoth, the Moon Mammoth mascot, are driven onto the field before a game between the Chesapeake Oyster Catchers and the Erie Moon Mammoths at UMPC Park in Erie, Pa., on Saturday, July 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Joe Reedy)

Credit: AP

John Oliver's Erie Moon Mammoths debut in front of a record crowd

16m ago

Russia insists on achieving Ukraine goals despite Trump's ultimatum

17m ago

Officials say 85 Palestinians seeking aid are killed in Gaza as Israel widens evacuation orders

39m ago

Featured

“Our members cannot be bought off,” General President Sean O’Brien said in a social media statement, calling UPS' offers “illegal and haphazard.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

UPS offers unprecedented buyouts for drivers

The Teamsters union, which represents about 340,000 UPS employees, is urging its full-time members to reject the offers.

Longtime south Atlanta flea market set for massive mixed-use makeover

The developer is planning one of the largest projects in Atlanta’s Southside, a more than $500 million project near Greenbriar Mall.

MARTA chief Collie Greenwood retiring early

MARTA CEO and General Manager Collie Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement.