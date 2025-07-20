Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper all withdraw from Toronto tournament with injuries

TORONTO (AP) — Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner, 24-time Grand Slam title winner Novak Djokovic and No. 5-ranked Jack Draper all withdrew Sunday from the Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto that starts in a week, citing injuries.
The No. 1-ranked Sinner blamed his right elbow, which he hurt in a fall in the fourth round at the All England Club on the way to his first title there and fourth major trophy.
He won his first Masters 1000 title in Toronto in 2023.
“Winning that title in Toronto two years ago was the start of a really special moment for me, but after speaking with my team, I have to recover,” Sinner said.
Djokovic said a groin injury was why he pulled out from an event he has won four times.
He lost to Sinner in the semifinals at Wimbledon.
Draper will miss Toronto and the Cincinnati Masters next month because of a problem with his left arm, meaning he won't have any hard-court tuneup tournament before the U.S. Open begins on Aug. 24.
“After Wimbledon I picked up an injury in my left arm, nothing serious, but I have to make sure it recovers fully for the rest of the season,” Draper posted on social media. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to compete in Toronto and Cincinnati…. See you in NYC!”
