Alcaraz takes the first set of the Wimbledon men's final against Sinner, 6-4

Carlos Alcaraz has come from a break down to take the first set of the Wimbledon men’s final 6-4 against Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts during the men's singles final match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 13, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts during the men's singles final match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 13, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Updated 21 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz came from a break down to take the first set of the Wimbledon men's final 6-4 against Jannik Sinner on Sunday.

Alcaraz trailed 4-2 but won the last four games to take the lead in a highly anticipated meeting that comes just five weeks after the pair played an epic match to determine the French Open champion.

The matchup at Centre Court between the No. 1-ranked Sinner and No. 2 Alcaraz marks the first time the same two men faced off in the title matches on the clay at Roland-Garros and the grass at the All England Club in the same year since Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal did it in 2006, 2007 and 2008.

Alcaraz, a 22-year-old from Spain, defeated Sinner, a 22-year-old from Italy, in five sets spread over 5 hours, 29 minutes in Paris on June 8, coming back from a two-set deficit and saving three match points along the way.

That made Alcaraz 5-0 in Grand Slam finals, including victories in 2023 and 2024 at Wimbledon.

He also carries a career-best 24-match winning streak into Sunday and has beaten Sinner five times in a row.

Sinner owns three major trophies and is playing in his fourth consecutive Slam final — but first at the All England Club.

He won the U.S. Open last September and the Australian Open this January.

Sinner is wearing the tape and arm sleeve to protect his right elbow that he has been using since falling in the opening game of his fourth-round win on Monday. After eliminating 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, Sinner said he didn't think his elbow would be an issue on Sunday.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain slips as he returns a shot by Italy's Jannik Sinner in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)

Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts during the men's singles final match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 13, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Britain's Prince William, right, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Royal Box to watch Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their men's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 13, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

