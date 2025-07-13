Alcaraz takes the first set of the Wimbledon men's final against Sinner, 6-4

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz came from a break down to take the first set of the Wimbledon men's final 6-4 against Jannik Sinner on Sunday.

Alcaraz trailed 4-2 but won the last four games to take the lead in a highly anticipated meeting that comes just five weeks after the pair played an epic match to determine the French Open champion.

The matchup at Centre Court between the No. 1-ranked Sinner and No. 2 Alcaraz marks the first time the same two men faced off in the title matches on the clay at Roland-Garros and the grass at the All England Club in the same year since Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal did it in 2006, 2007 and 2008.