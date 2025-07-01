Nation & World News
International charities and NGOs call for end to controversial Israeli-backed aid group in Gaza

International charities, including Oxfam and Amnesty, are urging the disbandment of an Israeli and U.S.-backed aid mechanism in Gaza
FILE - President Donald Trump, left, stands with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the West Wing of the White House, April 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
By SAMY MAGDY – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

CAIRO (AP) — Dozens of international charities and non-governmental organizations, including Oxfam, Save the Children and Amnesty, called Tuesday for an Israeli and U.S.-backed aid mechanism for Gaza to disband over repeated incidents of chaos and deadly violence against Palestinians heading toward its sites.

At least seven Palestinians were killed seeking aid in southern and central Gaza between late Monday and early Tuesday.

The deaths came after Israeli forces killed at least 74 people in Gaza earlier Monday with airstrikes that left 30 dead at a seaside cafe and gunfire that left 23 dead as Palestinians tried to get desperately needed food aid, witnesses and health officials said.

Next week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Washington to meeting U.S. President Donald Trump and other administration officials. Netanyahu’s visit comes as Trump has signaled he is ready for Israel and Hamas to wind down the war in Gaza, which is likely to be a focus of their talks.

The war has killed over 56,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants but says more than half of the dead were women and children.

The Hamas attack in October 2023 that sparked the war killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 251 others hostage. Some 50 hostages remain, many of them thought to be dead.

