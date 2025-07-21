Iran sends a rocket designed to carry satellites into a suborbital test flight

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran tested one of its satellite carrying rockets with a suborbital flight on Monday, state media reported, the first such test since a ceasefire was reached after a 12-day war waged by Israel against Iran in June, which also saw the United States strike nuclear-related facilities in the Islamic Republic.

The test was the latest for a program that the West says improves Tehran's ballistic missiles.

A report by the official IRNA news agency said the Ghased satellite carrier test aimed at “assessing some emerging new technologies in the country’s space industry.” It said the test results will help improve the function of Iran's satellites and space systems.