Iran sends a rocket designed to carry satellites into a suborbital test flight

Iran's state news agency says the country has tested one of its satellite carrying rockets with a suborbital flight
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)
53 minutes ago

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran tested one of its satellite carrying rockets with a suborbital flight on Monday, state media reported, the first such test since a ceasefire was reached after a 12-day war waged by Israel against Iran in June, which also saw the United States strike nuclear-related facilities in the Islamic Republic.

The test was the latest for a program that the West says improves Tehran's ballistic missiles.

A report by the official IRNA news agency said the Ghased satellite carrier test aimed at “assessing some emerging new technologies in the country’s space industry.” It said the test results will help improve the function of Iran's satellites and space systems.

The report did not provide any further details on the test flight or from where the rocket was launched.

Iran from time to time Iran launches satellite carriers to send its satellites to the space. Last September, Iran launched a satellite into space with a rocket built by the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

The Ghased, a solid and fluid fuel rocket, was first inaugurated in 2020 by the Guard when it put a military satellite in the orbit.

The war in June killed nearly 1,100 Iranians, including senior military commanders and nuclear scientist. Retaliatory missile barrages by Iran killed 28 in Israel.

OPINION

Military strikes won’t keep Iran from becoming a nuclear state; diplomacy will

The Trump administration opted for a military solution to weaken Iran's nuclear ambitions, but diplomacy is the only tested way to make this deterrence permanent.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, 'Cosby Show' actor, dies at 54 in Costa Rica drowning

7m ago

Malcolm-Jamal Warner told striking SAG-AFTRA members in 2023, "We feel marginalized, unheard, unseen, undervalued. Welcome to what it feels like to be Black."

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@a

Atlanta’s Malcolm-Jamal Warner died in drowning in Costa Rica

Long-time Atlanta resident Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known as Theo Huxtable in the 1980s sitcom “The Cosby Show,” reportedly died in a drowning in Costa Rica.

42m ago

How an alleged Georgia Ponzi scheme fueled far-right causes

A review of campaign finance transactions shows Brant Frost IV, his family and his companies have given roughly $711,000 to Republican candidates and conservative causes.

Best Georgia high school football hires this century, ranked 1-50

These 50 hires represent the top 2.3% of the 2,210 coaching changes made from 2000 to 2024. This is an attempt to rank the school’s success in picking the right person.