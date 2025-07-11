Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Iran says a young French-German cyclist is in custody, a French newspaper reports

Iran’s foreign minister has confirmed that his country is detaining a teenage French-German cyclist who disappeared last month, French newspaper Le Monde reported
1 hour ago

PARIS (AP) — Iran's foreign minister has confirmed that his country is detaining a teenage French-German cyclist who disappeared last month, French newspaper Le Monde reported Friday.

The cyclist, Lennart Monterlos, “was detained for having committed an infraction,” the newspaper quoted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as saying in the interview Thursday.

He didn't elaborate on the nature of the alleged offense.

Araghchi said France’s embassy in Tehran has been notified, the newspaper added. It said that Monterlos was cycling across Iran and hasn’t been heard from since mid-June.

France’s Foreign Ministry didn’t confirm the detention, but said that it’s in contact with Iranian authorities about “the situation of our national” and also with the family.

Citing concerns for his security, it said it had no other comment. It reiterated previous warnings that French nationals shouldn’t travel to Iran.

German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kathrin Deschauer told reporters in Berlin that the ministry is aware of the case, but has no comment beyond that. Germany also warns its citizens against travel to Iran.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Polish border police check vehicles at a checkpoint bordering Germany, in Slubice, Poland, Monday, July 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Credit: AP

Poland reinstates border controls with Germany and Lithuania to discourage asylum-seekers

Woman convicted of stowing away on flight to Paris faces extradition to Connecticut

European court finds Russian responsible for international law violations. Here’s the key takeaways

The Latest

Immigration advocates protest recent detentions by ICE outside the immigration court in San Antonio, Texas, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

Trump wants mass deportations, but US views of immigration are more positive since he took office

7m ago

German tourist found alive 12 days after she was lost in the Australian Outback

16m ago

As Trump seeks to be a peacemaker, Netanyahu leaves Washington without breakthrough on Gaza deal

18m ago

Featured

Rebecca Ramage-Tuttle, assistant director of the Statewide Independent Living Council of Georgia, says the the DOE rule change is “a slippery slope” for civil rights. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law

Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.

2h ago

From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia

MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.

2h ago
OPINION

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm

Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.

2h ago