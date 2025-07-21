Investigators exploring whether grenades found at apartment caused blast that killed 3 LA deputies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are looking into whether grenades recovered from a Santa Monica apartment complex caused an explosion last week at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training facility that killed three members of its arson and explosives unit.

Investigators served a search warrant Monday morning at an address in the Marina del Rey neighborhood. The department didn't say what, if anything, was found as detectives chase leads following the deadly blast early Friday at the Biscailuz Training Facility.

Officials said they are exploring whether there may be a connection to the discovery on Thursday of grenades at an apartment complex in Santa Monica, a few miles (kilometers) north of Marina del Rey. The three members of the arson and explosives team responded that day to assist local police.