Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano erupts, sending ash cloud 11 miles in the air

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s rumbling Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki erupted Monday, sending a column of volcanic materials as high as 18 kilometers (11 miles) into the sky and depositing ash on villages.

Indonesia’s Geology Agency said in a statement it recorded the volcano unleashing an avalanche of searing gas clouds down its slopes during the eruption. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The country's volcano monitoring agency had increased the volcano's alert status to the highest level after an eruption on June 18, and more than doubled an exclusion zone to a 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) radius since then as eruptions became more frequent.