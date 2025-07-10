Georgia News
Georgia News

Indiana hosts Atlanta after Gray's 24-point game

Atlanta takes on the Indiana Fever after Allisha Gray scored 24 points in the Dream's 90-81 victory over the Golden State Valkyries
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Dream (12-7, 8-4 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (9-10, 6-5 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream plays the Indiana Fever after Allisha Gray scored 24 points in the Dream's 90-81 win over the Golden State Valkyries.

The Fever are 6-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is 5-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dream have gone 8-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is the best team in the Eastern Conference giving up only 78.7 points per game while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

Indiana makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Atlanta has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Atlanta averages 5.2 more points per game (84.4) than Indiana allows (79.2).

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Dream defeated the Fever 77-58 in their last matchup on June 10. Gray led the Dream with 23 points, and Natasha Howard led the Fever with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Boston is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 20.9 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brionna Jones is averaging 14 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Dream. Gray is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 5-5, averaging 84.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Dream: 6-4, averaging 84.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Los Angeles Sparks' Azura Stevens (23) goes by Indiana Fever's Natasha Howard (6) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Azura Stevens' double-double lifts Sparks over Fever 89-87

Gray, Howard to represent Dream on Team Collier in WNBA All-Star Game

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray and forward Rhyne Howard will play in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on July 19 in Indianapolis.

Valkyries rout the Fever 80-61 as Caitlin Clark struggles in her return from injury

The Latest

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. hits a one-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sergio Estrada)

Credit: AP

Acuña hits 2 homers as Braves end 13-game losing streak in California with win over A's

2h ago

Athletics Jacob Wilson's hand injury less severe than feared, All-Star Game status uncertain

Alabama utility commission allowed to hike prices behind closed doors, judge rules

Featured

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, seen here in a file photo from Nov. 14, 2024, is conducting a statewide audit of voter registrations targeting registrations at businesses and P.O. boxes for possible cancelation. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New Georgia election audit targets voters registered at P.O. boxes and businesses

Georgia election officials are trying to find inaccurate voter registrations of people registered at P.O. boxes or business addresses.

Rent an apartment, or just a bedroom, at this new Atlanta skyscraper

Amid rising costs and changing lifestyles, Society Atlanta offers a co-living model designed to shake up traditional apartments.

DISPATCH

In Georgia’s melon mecca, watermelon wizards’ ears are sweetly attuned

In the heart of Georgia's watermelon country, everyone has a trick to tell if a melon is ripe. One way is the sound a melon makes when it is thumped. Or better, patted.