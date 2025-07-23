Nation & World News
Indian police arrest a suspected scammer running a fake embassy near New Delhi

Indian police have arrested a man accused of running a fake embassy from a rented building near New Delhi
Luxury cars cars bearing fake diplomatic number plates are parked outside a rented residential building in which a bogus embassy was running in Ghaziabad, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Monday, July 21, 2025. (Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force via AP)

By RAJESH ROY – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police have arrested a man accused of running a bogus embassy from a rented residential building near the capital, New Delhi, and recovered cars with fake diplomatic plates.

The suspect impersonated an ambassador and allegedly duped people for money by promising overseas employment, said senior police officer Sushil Ghule of Uttar Pradesh state’s special task force in northern India.

According to police, Harshvardhan Jain, 47, claimed to have acted as an adviser or ambassador to entities such as “Seborga” or “Westarctica.”

Police recovered multiple doctored photographs showing Jain with world leaders, and fake seals of India’s foreign ministry and nearly three dozen countries, Ghule said.

Jain was also suspected of illegal money laundering through shell companies abroad, he said. He is also facing charges of forgery, impersonation and possessing fake documents.

Police recovered four cars bearing fake diplomatic plates and nearly 4.5 million Indian rupees ($52,095) and other foreign currencies in cash from Jain’s rented premises, which were adorned with international flags of several nations.

Jain or his lawyer couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

A luxury car and a bicycle are seen parked outside a rented residential building in which a bogus embassy was running in Ghaziabad, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (AP Photo)

