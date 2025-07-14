Iga Swiatek is at No. 3 after Wimbledon and Amanda Anisimova is in the top 10. Sinner still No. 1

She climbed from No. 12.

“I mean, it’s super special and a surreal feeling to be in the top 10,” Anisimova said. “If I thought to myself last year, if someone told me that I’ll be breaking the top 10 by now, I don’t know, it would be pretty surprising to me considering where I was last summer.”

Swiatek was No. 1 for most of the past three seasons but a year without reaching a tournament final dropped her to No. 8 last month. Making the final at a grass-court tournament before Wimbledon pushed her up to No. 4, and now she’s another place higher after collecting her sixth major trophy.

Sabalenka remained atop the women's rankings, followed by French Open champion Coco Gauff, who lost in the first round at Wimbledon.

Laura Siegemund leaped up 50 spots for the biggest improvement Monday — from 104th to 54th — by getting to the quarterfinals.

The biggest fall was by 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, who slid 62 places, from No. 16 to No. 78, after bowing out in the third round.

Jannik Sinner stayed at No. 1 in the ATP after his first Wimbledon title and fourth at a Grand Slam tournament. Carlos Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion who lost in Sunday's final, kept his No. 2 ranking.

Semifinalist Taylor Fritz went up from No. 5 to No. 4, swapping with Jack Draper.

Flavio Cobolli’s debut in a Grand Slam quarterfinal — he lost in that round to Novak Djokovic — lifted the 23-year-old Italian into the top 20 for the first time, going from No. 24 to No. 19.

Ben Shelton rose one spot to No. 9, and Andre Rublev rose four to No. 10.

