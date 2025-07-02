Nation & World News
Hurricane Flossie weakens to Category 2 off Mexico's Pacific coast

Hurricane Flossie has once again weakened into a Category 2 hurricane off Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast after it became a powerful Category 3 hurricane overnight
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Flossie strengthened overnight then weakened again Wednesday to a Category 2 hurricane off Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (175 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Flossie became a powerful Category 3 hurricane late on Tuesday, but was slated to steadily weaken on Wednesday and is expected to remain offshore.

The Miami-based center said Flossie was about 275 miles (445 kilometers) south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas and was moving west-northwest off the Mexican coast at 10 mph (17 kph). It was expected to skirt the coast for a few days while dropping rain on several Mexican states.

While its center is forecast to remain offshore, swells as well as “life-threatening" surf and rip currents were expected in southwestern Mexico and the Baja California peninsula in the coming days.

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Flossie, Monday, July 1, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

