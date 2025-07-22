Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Hunter Biden accuses George Clooney of undermining his father in 2024 presidential election

Former President Joe Biden's son Hunter isn't hiding his feelings about George Clooney's role in the 2024 presidential election
FILE - President Joe Biden shakes hands with actor, director and producer George Clooney during the Kennedy Center honorees reception at the White House in Washington, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - President Joe Biden shakes hands with actor, director and producer George Clooney during the Kennedy Center honorees reception at the White House in Washington, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE – Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Joe Biden's son Hunter isn't hiding his feelings about actor and Democratic Party donor George Clooney's decision to call on the elder Biden to abandon his 2024 reelection bid.

In a rare online interview, Hunter Biden used a string of expletives to describe Clooney when discussing the actor with Andrew Gallagher of Channel 5.

Clooney supported Democrat Joe Biden's bid for a second term and even headlined a record-setting fundraiser for the then-president. But the actor changed his stance after Biden turned in a disastrous debate performance against Republican Donald Trump in June 2024 and added his voice to mounting calls for the then-81-year-old president to leave the race.

Clooney made his feelings known in an opinion piece in The New York Times. Biden ended up leaving the race a few weeks later and endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris. She lost to Trump.

In the lengthy and wide-ranging interview, Hunter Biden questioned why anyone should listen to Clooney and said the “Ocean’s Eleven” actor had no right to “undermine” his father.

“What right do you have to step on a man who’s given 52 years of his f——— life to the services of this country and decide that you, George Clooney, are going to take out basically a full page ad in the f——— New York Times to undermine the president," Hunter Biden said before he trailed off to talk about how Republicans are more unified than Democrats.

Joe Biden served 36 years in the U.S. Senate and eight years as Barack Obama's vice president before he was elected president in 2020.

Los Angeles-based representatives for Clooney did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Tuesday.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of Hunter Biden at https://apnews.com/hub/hunter-biden.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the media in North Charleston, S.C., Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)

Credit: AP

Republicans can't stop talking about Joe Biden. That may be a problem

Jill Biden aide invokes Fifth to decline testimony in Republican investigation

Georgia U.S. Rep. Mike Collins prepares Senate run, aiming to grab MAGA lane

Two-term congressman Mike Collins would join a growing Republican field that includes Insurance Commissioner John King and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter.

The Latest

This photo from the North Dakota Governor's Office shows a B-52 bomber from Minot Air Force Base in a flyover at the North Dakota State Fair on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Minot, N.D.. (North Dakota Governor's Office via AP)

Credit: AP

Air traffic controllers didn't warn a B-52 bomber crew about a nearby airliner, the Air Force says

4m ago

Sarepta shares slide again as drugmaker bows to FDA pressure to pause gene therapy

4m ago

Colbert jokes about 'cancel culture' and has a very pointed message for President Donald Trump

6m ago

Featured

Malcolm-Jamal Warner lived in metro Atlanta for several years after booking a regular gig as a surgeon on Fox's "The Resident." Here he is in 2023 speaking at a SAG-AFTRA rally in Atlanta during the actors' strike. RODNEY HO/AJC

Credit: RODNEY HO/

Atlanta’s Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies in drowning in Costa Rica

Long-time Atlanta resident Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known as Theo Huxtable in the 1980s sitcom “The Cosby Show,” reportedly died in a drowning in Costa Rica.

How an alleged Georgia Ponzi scheme fueled far-right causes

A review of campaign finance transactions shows Brant Frost IV, his family and his companies have given roughly $711,000 to Republican candidates and conservative causes.

1h ago

Best Georgia high school football hires this century, ranked 1-50

These 50 hires represent the top 2.3% of the 2,210 coaching changes made from 2000 to 2024. This is an attempt to rank the school’s success in picking the right person.