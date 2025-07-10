Human rights court rules Olympic champion runner Semenya did not get fair hearing in Switzerland

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya won a partial victory at the European Court of Human Rights on Thursday in her seven-year legal fight against track and field’s sex eligibility rules.

The court’s 17-judge highest chamber said Semenya had her rights to a fair hearing violated at Switzerland’s Supreme Court, where she had appealed against a ruling by the Court in Arbitration for Sport in favor of track and field’s World Athletics.

Her case should now go back to the Swiss federal court in Lausanne.