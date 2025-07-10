Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Human rights court rules Olympic champion runner Semenya did not get fair hearing in Switzerland

Two-time Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya has won a partial victory at the European Court of Human Rights in her seven-year legal fight against track and field’s sex eligibility rules
South Africa's Caster Semenya leaves in the European Court of Human Rights Thursday, July 10, 2025 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Antonin Utz)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

South Africa's Caster Semenya leaves in the European Court of Human Rights Thursday, July 10, 2025 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Antonin Utz)
4 minutes ago

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya won a partial victory at the European Court of Human Rights on Thursday in her seven-year legal fight against track and field’s sex eligibility rules.

The court’s 17-judge highest chamber said Semenya had her rights to a fair hearing violated at Switzerland’s Supreme Court, where she had appealed against a ruling by the Court in Arbitration for Sport in favor of track and field’s World Athletics.

Her case should now go back to the Swiss federal court in Lausanne.

Europe's top human rights court in Strasbourg, France, dismissed other aspects of Semenya’s appeal.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/sports

South Africa's Caster Semenya speaks to lawyer Gregory Nott, right, in the European Court of Human Rights before a decision over sex eligibility rules in sports, Thursday, July 10, 2025 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Antonin Utz)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Africa's Caster Semenya sits in the European Court of Human Rights before its decision over sex eligibility rules in sports, Thursday, July 10, 2025 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Antonin Utz)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - South Africa's Caster Semenya competes in the women's 800-meter race during the Prefontaine Classic, an IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting, in Stanford, Calif., June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Credit: AP

A ruling this week in the Caster Semenya case could reignite the issue of sex eligibility in sports

Beatrice Chebet sets world record in 5,000 meters

Faith Kipyegon sets 1,500 world record at the Prefontaine Classic

The Latest

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism Jillian Segal speak to media during a press conference at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices in Sydney, Thursday, July 10, 2025. (Dan Himbrechts/AAPImage via AP)

Credit: AP

Report on curbing antisemitism in Australia recommends threatening university funding

18m ago

Rescuers search for missing crew from Red Sea attack as US alleges Yemen rebels 'kidnapped' them

28m ago

Rubio to meet Russia's Lavrov with Ukraine tensions high

45m ago

Featured

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, seen here in a file photo from Nov. 14, 2024, is conducting a statewide audit of voter registrations targeting registrations at businesses and P.O. boxes for possible cancelation. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New Georgia election audit targets voters registered at P.O. boxes and businesses

Georgia election officials are trying to find inaccurate voter registrations of people registered at P.O. boxes or business addresses.

Rent an apartment, or just a bedroom, at this new Atlanta skyscraper

Amid rising costs and changing lifestyles, Society Atlanta offers a co-living model designed to shake up traditional apartments.

DISPATCH

In Georgia’s melon mecca, watermelon wizards’ ears are sweetly attuned

In the heart of Georgia's watermelon country, everyone has a trick to tell if a melon is ripe. One way is the sound a melon makes when it is thumped. Or better, patted.