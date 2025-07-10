Human rights court rules Olympic champion runner Semenya did not get fair hearing in Switzerland

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya won a partial victory at the European Court of Human Rights on Thursday in her seven-year legal fight against track and field’s sex eligibility rules.
The court’s 17-judge highest chamber said Semenya had her rights to a fair hearing violated at Switzerland’s Supreme Court, where she had appealed against a ruling by the Court in Arbitration for Sport in favor of track and field’s World Athletics.
Her case should now go back to the Swiss federal court in Lausanne.
Europe's top human rights court in Strasbourg, France, dismissed other aspects of Semenya’s appeal.
___
AP Sports: https://apnews.com/sports
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
New Georgia election audit targets voters registered at P.O. boxes and businesses
Georgia election officials are trying to find inaccurate voter registrations of people registered at P.O. boxes or business addresses.
Rent an apartment, or just a bedroom, at this new Atlanta skyscraper
Amid rising costs and changing lifestyles, Society Atlanta offers a co-living model designed to shake up traditional apartments.
In Georgia’s melon mecca, watermelon wizards’ ears are sweetly attuned
In the heart of Georgia's watermelon country, everyone has a trick to tell if a melon is ripe. One way is the sound a melon makes when it is thumped. Or better, patted.