'Hostage,' Eli Sharabi's memoir about life in Hamas captivity, is coming to the US

NEW YORK (AP) — A memoir by an Israeli man held in captivity for more than a year by Hamas is coming out this fall in the U.S.

Eli Sharabi's "Hostage," written in Hebrew and already a bestseller in Israel, is the first published memoir by anyone kidnapped by Hamas during the deadly surprise attack of Oct. 7, 2023. Harper Influence, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Tuesday that the English-language edition of his book will come out this Oct. 7, the 2-year anniversary.

Sharabi, 53, was released in early February and has said that he had shrunk to under 100 pounds — less than the weight of his youngest daughter, who was killed along with his wife and older daughter. More than 1,000 were killed in the attack and more than 200 taken hostage.