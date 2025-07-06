Heavy rain falls ahead of the British Grand Prix, with Verstappen on pole

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Persistent heavy rain fell at Silverstone on Sunday morning ahead of the British Grand Prix as reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen prepared to start on pole position, with title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris close behind.

If the rain continues, it will mix up teams' strategies for the race. Saturday's qualifying and all three practice sessions were run in dry conditions.

Red Bull's Verstappen had struggled in practice but found extra pace in qualifying to take pole ahead of McLaren's Piastri and Norris, who both made small but costly mistakes.