Heat returns to Wimbledon as Aryna Sabalenka offers water and ice pack to fans at Centre Court

LONDON (AP) — Players and fans felt the impact of high temperatures at Wimbledon when Thursday's semifinal match between top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova was delayed twice in the first set because of spectators feeling unwell.
The affected fans at Centre Court were seated in the lower level — not shaded — and on both occasions Sabalenka walked over to offer a bottle of water. The first time, she also offered a blue ice pack.
The temperature during the first set reached 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 degrees Celsius).
The grass-court tournament experienced record-breaking Day 1 heat when the temperature rose to 91 degrees Fahrenheit (33 degrees Celsius).
