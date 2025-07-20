Grisham's tiebreaking slam in 9th completes Yankees comeback against Braves

Jazz Chisholm Jr. lined out to third base, but Grisham drove a 1-1 slider to right-center for a 12-8 lead.

Luke Weaver (2-3) earned the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief. Devin Williams gave up a run in the ninth before closing it out.

Ozzie Albies knocked in five runs for Atlanta, including his second three-run homer in two games. He has nine RBIs in the series. Michael Harris II also homered for the Braves.

Volpe’s second home run came off Dylan Lee in the eighth and tied the score at 8.

The Yankees trailed 7-2 after five innings but scored four in the sixth and added another in the seventh on Bellinger’s home run.

Recently acquired Joey Wentz threw four scoreless innings for the Braves in his first start since 2023. He allowed two hits and a walk.

Key moment

With his 17th home run this season, Grisham equaled his career high set in 2022 for San Diego.

Key stat

Albies became the 26th second baseman in major league history to hit 150 home runs.

Up next

Yankees RHP Marcus Stroman (1-1, 6.66 ERA) faces RHP Grant Holmes (4-8, 3.77) in the finale of the three-game series Sunday.

