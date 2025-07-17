Gov. Kemp appoints Court of Appeals Judge Benjamin Land to the Georgia Supreme Court

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's governor on Thursday announced the appointment of a new justice to fill a vacant seat on the state's highest court.
Gov. Brian Kemp said Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Benjamin Land will fill the spot on the Georgia Supreme Court left by former Chief Justice Michael Boggs, who stepped down at the end of March to return to private practice. Land has served on the state's intermediate appeals court since July 2022 and was previously a superior court judge in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.
“Judge Land has earned the respect of his peers and hardworking Georgians through his commitment to fairness and impartiality, his strong work ethic, and his integrity," Kemp said in a news release. "His extensive experience as a former litigator and judge will make him a valuable addition to the Supreme Court as he continues his service to the people of our state.”
Before becoming a judge, Land was an attorney in private practice in Columbus for about 26 years who specialized in complex civil litigation. He has also served in numerous community organizations. A “double dawg,” he earned both an undergraduate degree and a law degree from the University of Georgia.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Nels Peterson welcomed Land.
“His background and experience, including years as a state appellate judge, trial court judge, and litigator, position him well to serve on the state’s highest court,” Peterson said in a statement. "My fellow Justices and I look forward to working with him.”
