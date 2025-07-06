Golden State visits Atlanta after Hayes' 23-point game

The Dream have gone 7-3 in home games. Atlanta leads the WNBA with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Brionna Jones averaging 4.7.

The Valkyries are 2-5 on the road. Golden State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Atlanta's average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Golden State gives up. Golden State averages 79.0 points per game, 0.4 more than the 78.6 Atlanta gives up to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allisha Gray is scoring 19.1 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Dream. Jones is averaging 14.8 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kayla Thornton is averaging 14.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Valkyries. Hayes is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 6-4, averaging 83.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Valkyries: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Valkyries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.