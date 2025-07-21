Georgia News
Georgia News

Giants try to stop 3-game road slide, play the Braves

The San Francisco Giants will try to stop their three-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Atlanta Braves
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago

San Francisco Giants (52-48, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (43-55, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Hayden Birdsong (4-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (3-6, 5.65 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -132, Giants +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants travel to the Atlanta Braves looking to stop a three-game road skid.

Atlanta has a 43-55 record overall and a 25-24 record in home games. The Braves have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.95.

San Francisco has a 24-28 record on the road and a 52-48 record overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.61 ERA, which ranks fourth in the majors.

Monday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 42 extra base hits (24 doubles and 18 home runs). Sean Murphy is 11 for 33 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Heliot Ramos has 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 49 RBIs for the Giants. Willy Adames is 7 for 36 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by four runs

Giants: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Giants: Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) hits a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Aaron Judge ties A-Rod with 351st homer for Yankees in a 4-2 win over the Braves

Grisham's tiebreaking slam in 9th completes Yankees comeback against Braves

Quinn Priester dominates Dodgers as Brewers extend winning streak to 8 with 2-0 shutout

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Atlanta visits Las Vegas following Wilson's 37-point showing

2h ago

Who is First Liberty founder Brant Frost IV?

Braves and Yankees meet, winner secures 3-game series

Featured

“Our members cannot be bought off,” General President Sean O’Brien said in a social media statement, calling UPS' offers “illegal and haphazard.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

UPS offers unprecedented buyouts for drivers

The Teamsters union, which represents about 340,000 UPS employees, is urging its full-time members to reject the offers.

Longtime south Atlanta flea market set for massive mixed-use makeover

The developer is planning one of the largest projects in Atlanta’s Southside, a more than $500 million project near Greenbriar Mall.

MARTA chief Collie Greenwood retiring early

MARTA CEO and General Manager Collie Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement.