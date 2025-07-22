Giants send Hayden Birdsong to Triple-A Sacramento after failing to record an out in loss to Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — The San Francisco Giants optioned Hayden Birdsong to Triple-A Sacramento after the right-hander failed to record an out in Monday night's 9-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Birdsong (4-4) issued four walks, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch while allowing five runs against the Braves. He threw just six of his 25 pitches for strikes in the Giants' sixth straight loss.

It was the first time in 37 career appearances Birdsong did not record an out. He has 17 walks in his last 13 innings.