Giants send Hayden Birdsong to Triple-A Sacramento after failing to record an out in loss to Braves

The San Francisco Giants have optioned Hayden Birdsong to Triple-A Sacramento after the right-hander failed to record an out in Monday night’s 9-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves
San Francisco Giants pitcher Hayden Birdsong (60) sits in the dugout after being relieved in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, July 21, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The San Francisco Giants optioned Hayden Birdsong to Triple-A Sacramento after the right-hander failed to record an out in Monday night's 9-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Birdsong (4-4) issued four walks, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch while allowing five runs against the Braves. He threw just six of his 25 pitches for strikes in the Giants' sixth straight loss.

It was the first time in 37 career appearances Birdsong did not record an out. He has 17 walks in his last 13 innings.

The loss left Birdsong's ERA at 4.80, including an 8.13 mark in his last seven starts.

San Francisco also optioned right-hander Tristan Beck to Sacramento and recalled right-handers Carson Seymour and Sean Hjelle from the Triple-A team in moves announced by the team on Tuesday. Beck threw 1 1/3 perfect innings on Monday night, leaving his ERA at 5.68.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

San Francisco Giants pitcher Hayden Birdsong (60) delivers against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 21, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves' Drake Baldwin (30) hits a two-RBI single against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 21, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

