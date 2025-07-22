Georgia News
Georgia News

Giants play the Braves after Adames' 4-hit game

The San Francisco Giants play the Atlanta Braves after Willy Adames had four hits on Monday in a 9-5 loss to the Braves
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

San Francisco Giants (52-49, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (44-55, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (6-6, 3.36 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Braves: Davis Daniel (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -110, Giants -110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Atlanta Braves after Willy Adames had four hits against the Braves on Monday.

Atlanta has a 26-24 record in home games and a 44-55 record overall. The Braves have gone 37-19 in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco has a 24-29 record in road games and a 52-49 record overall. The Giants have a 26-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Giants hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 RBIs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna is 11 for 36 with four doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Giants with 17 home runs while slugging .456. Adames is 10 for 38 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Giants: 3-7, .232 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Giants: Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves' Drake Baldwin (30) hits a two-RBI single against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 21, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Rookie Drake Baldwin has 6 RBIs as Braves win 9-5 to hand Giants their 6th straight loss

Albies hits 3-run homer, Acuña has defensive gem to lead the Braves past the Yankees

Aaron Judge ties A-Rod with 351st homer for Yankees in a 4-2 win over the Braves

The Latest

Chicago White Sox's Brooks Baldwin celebrates after his three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, July 21, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: AP

Baldwin hits 3-run HR, Vargas adds 2-run shot as White Sox beat Rays 8-3 for fourth straight win

Rookie Drake Baldwin has 6 RBIs as Braves win 9-5 to hand Giants their 6th straight loss

Prison staff was warned of gun used to kill kitchen worker, lawsuit alleges

Featured

Malcolm-Jamal Warner lived in metro Atlanta for several years after booking a regular gig as a surgeon on Fox's "The Resident." Here he is in 2023 speaking at a SAG-AFTRA rally in Atlanta during the actors' strike. RODNEY HO/AJC

Credit: RODNEY HO/

Atlanta’s Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies in drowning in Costa Rica

Long-time Atlanta resident Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known as Theo Huxtable in the 1980s sitcom “The Cosby Show,” reportedly died in a drowning in Costa Rica.

How an alleged Georgia Ponzi scheme fueled far-right causes

A review of campaign finance transactions shows Brant Frost IV, his family and his companies have given roughly $711,000 to Republican candidates and conservative causes.

Best Georgia high school football hires this century, ranked 1-50

These 50 hires represent the top 2.3% of the 2,210 coaching changes made from 2000 to 2024. This is an attempt to rank the school’s success in picking the right person.