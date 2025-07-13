Nation & World News
Nation & World News

French President Macron announces 6.5 billion euros in extra military spending in next two years

French President Emmanuel Macron announces 6.5 billion euros in additional military spending over the next two years
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the army leaders at the Hotel le Brienne, Sunday, July 13, 2025, ahead of the Bastille Day parade in Paris. (Ludovic Marin, Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the army leaders at the Hotel le Brienne, Sunday, July 13, 2025, ahead of the Bastille Day parade in Paris. (Ludovic Marin, Pool Photo via AP)
Updated 5 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday announced 6.5 billion euros in extra military spending in the next two years because of new and unprecedented threats, from Russia to terrorists to online attacks.

The French leader laid out the spending plans in a sweeping speech calling for intensified efforts to protect Europe. He said France will aim to spend 64 billion euros in annual defense spending in 2027, the last year of his second term; that would be double the 32 billion in annual spending when he became president in 2017.

″Since 1945, freedom has never been so threatened, and never so seriously,'' Macron said in the French president’s traditional speech to the military on the eve of the Bastille Day national holiday.

″To be free in this world we must be feared. To be feared we must be powerful,'' he said.

He insisted that France can find the money to spend more on the military even as it tries to bring down massive debts. Conservative and far-right parties have supported greater defense spending, while left-wing parties accuse the government of sacrificing hard-won social welfare benefits for military spending.

Europe is in danger because of Russia's war in Ukraine and wars in the Middle East, and because ″the United States have added a form of uncertainty,″ Macron said. He also cited online disinformation campaigns by unnamed foreign governments and propaganda operations targeting children, in ″the screen era.″

Macron also ordered France’s top military and defense officials to start a ″strategic dialogue″ with European partners about the role that France’s nuclear arsenal could play in protecting Europe. France and Britain agreed recently to cooperate on nuclear arsenal issues.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Britain's King Charles III and France's President Emmanuel Macron, right, travel in a 1902 State Landau on a state drive to Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Tuesday July 8, 2025, on the first day of a three-day state visit to Britain. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

Macron says France and Britain will 'save Europe' as he starts a state visit to the UK

The EU presidency says Europe must rearm within 5 years. It's unclear how that could be done

US senators pushing bipartisan bill on new Russia sanctions brief European allies and Ukraine

The Latest

This photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows aerial resources working to suppress White Sage wildfire burning north of Grand Canyon National Park in Ariz., on Thursday, July 10, 2025. (Bureau of Land Management, Arizona State Office via AP)

Credit: AP

An official says a historic Grand Canyon lodge has been destroyed by wildfire

6m ago

Grace Kim with a stunning finish wins Evian Championship for her first major

16m ago

Sinner takes the third set, 6-4, to lead Alcaraz 2-1 in Wimbledon men's final

23m ago

Featured

Rebecca Ramage-Tuttle, assistant director of the Statewide Independent Living Council of Georgia, says the the DOE rule change is “a slippery slope” for civil rights. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law

Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.

From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia

MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.

OPINION

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm

Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.