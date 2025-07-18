Former Little League star Mo'ne Davis to try out for new women's pro baseball league

Mo'ne Davis is not done playing baseball.
The former Little League phenom who at 13 became the first girl to pitch a victory — and a shutout — in the Little League World Series, will be one of more than 600 players to try out for the Women's Professional Baseball League set to launch next year, the league said.
Davis will join other women's baseball stars like Kelsie Whitmore, the first woman to sign a professional contract with an MLB-partnered league, at the tryouts, which will be held in Washington, D.C., from Aug. 22-25.
Davis will try out as a pitcher, as well as at second base, short stop and center field, per the league.
The WPBL is aiming to launch in the summer of 2026 with six teams and would be the first U.S. pro league for women since the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League — depicted in the classic film “A League of Their Own” — dissolved in 1954. Next month's tryouts will determine the 150 players who will be selected for the league’s inaugural draft in October.
Davis' rise to stardom came swiftly in 2014 when she delivered 70 mph fastballs for Philadelphia’s Taney Youth Baseball Association during that year's Little League World Series.
She became an instant inspiration for fans young and old. She appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated, has her jersey displayed in baseball’s Hall of Fame and was named Sports Kid of the Year by Sports Illustrated Kids.
Davis graduated from Hampton University in 2023 and has provided commentary on ESPN for Little League games.
