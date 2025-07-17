Breaking: Collie Greenwood out as MARTA chief
Former Eagles special teams ace Bryan Braman dies from rare form of cancer at 38

FILE - Philadelphia Eagles' Bryan Braman looks on prior to an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, file)
By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
Updated 53 minutes ago

Bryan Braman, a key special teams player for the Philadelphia Eagles’ first Super Bowl championship team, has died from a rare and aggressive form of cancer. He was 38.

Braman was diagnosed earlier this year and had multiple surgeries in recent months in an attempt to treat the illness. He died Thursday morning, according to a statement issued by the team.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bryan Braman,” the team said. “During his four seasons in Philadelphia, Bryan was a loyal teammate, a supporter of the community, and a valuable member of our Super Bowl LII-winning team. More importantly, he was a devoted father who passionately loved his family and everyone around him. We extend our deepest condolences to Bryan’s family and all who are grieving his loss during this difficult time.”

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Texans in 2011, Braman played seven seasons in the NFL. He spent his first three in Houston and last four in Philadelphia. The Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33 to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl in Braman’s final game on Feb. 4, 2018. He gave a fiery speech in the locker room before that game.

Braman had 56 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 97 career games.

