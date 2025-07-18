Former Clemson player, assistant coach Willie Anderson dies at 72

Willie Anderson, the only person in Clemson football history to earn both first-team All-ACC honors as a player and serve as a full-time assistant coach on a national championship team, has died, the school announced Friday. He was 72.

Clemson said Anderson died Wednesday in Sumter, South Carolina. No cause of death was given.

Anderson was a three-year starter at Clemson at middle guard and linebacker from 1972-74. He started 31 of Clemson’s 33 games over those three seasons. In a game against rival South Carolina in 1974, Anderson made 21 tackles in a 39-21 win at Memorial Stadium.