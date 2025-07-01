Ford Foundation selects Yale dean and democracy scholar Heather Gerken to succeed Darren Walker

Gerken brings an extensive legal background that includes voting rights experience at Washington, DC law firm Jenner & Block and clerkships with Supreme Court justices. The Ford Foundation noted that she prioritized increasing access for underrepresented students as the dean of Yale Law School. She is also a trustee of Princeton University, where she completed her bachelor’s degree, and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

Her tenure begins in November, making good on Walker's promise last year to exit the stage by the end of 2025. She called it a "profound honor" to build upon the legacy of those who preceded her, "particularly the astonishing Darren Walker." Since 2013, Walker has focused the foundation's mission around social justice and overseen major investments in gender equity and disability rights.

“Her experience and dedication to philanthropy and the field of law will undoubtedly propel the foundation’s mission forward," Walker said in a statement.

The Ford Foundation was created in 1936 by the brothers Henry and Edsel Ford, pioneers of the automobile, and funded with stock in the Ford company. It supported civil rights litigation starting in the late 1960s and helped seed the field of public interest law in the United States.

Before becoming vice president, then-Sen. J.D. Vance called out the Ford Foundation specifically for supporting progressive causes and accused them of using charitable funds for partisan ends.

