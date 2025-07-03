Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Flossie weakens to tropical storm off Mexico's Pacific coast

Flossie has weakened to a tropical storm off Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph
32 minutes ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Flossie weakened to a tropical storm Thursday off Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

It's expected to remain offshore and dissipate Thursday, but swells, “life-threatening” surf and rip currents were expected in southwestern Mexico and the Baja California peninsula in the coming days.

The Miami-based center said Flossie was about 205 miles (330 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas and was moving northwest off the Mexican coast at 9 mph (15 kph). It was expected to skirt the coast for a few days while dropping rain on several Mexican states.

Flossie became a powerful Category 3 hurricane late on Tuesday, but gradually weakened throughout Wednesday.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Flossie, Monday, July 1, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Flossie, Monday, July 1, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

Credit: AP

Hurricane Flossie grows to Category 3 strength off Mexico's Pacific coast

Tropical depression dumps rain in eastern Mexico as Tropical Storm Flossie brews off west coast

After screwworm scare, US-Mexico border set to reopen for cattle imports

The Latest

Trader Jason Hardzewicz works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

US stocks climb and yields leap on signals the US economy is solid

14m ago

Supreme Court rejects Montana's bid to revive parental consent law for minors' abortions

19m ago

The US labor market continues to surprise and the unemployment rate, against the odds, is falling

22m ago

Featured

The city of Brookhaven's mayor and City Council last week decided to remove the colored panes of glass from the dome of Brookhaven's new City Centre after residents objected to the brightness of the colors, seen here Friday, June 27, 2025. (Reed Williams/AJC)

Credit: Reed Williams/AJC

Brookhaven removes colored glass from City Centre dome after uproar

Some say the colors were too bright, the dome looked like ice cream with sprinkles and the hues distracted from the building’s muted design.

Confederate group sues to stop Stone Mountain’s ‘truth-telling’ exhibit

The Sons of Confederate Veterans allege the park’s changes to its Civil War history exhibits violate state law.

Georgia student going to court after being expelled for warning of threat

The middle school student was expelled after he sent messages to friends about a video he'd seen with someone threatening to shoot up area schools.