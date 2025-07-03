Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Finnish media says several people have been stabbed in the southern city of Tempere

Finnish public broadcaster Yle has reported that several people were stabbed near a shopping center in the southern city of Tempere
Police cordon off the area outside the Ratina shopping centre in Tampere, Finland, Thursday July 3, 2025, after several people were stabbed. (Saara Peltola/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Police cordon off the area outside the Ratina shopping centre in Tampere, Finland, Thursday July 3, 2025, after several people were stabbed. (Saara Peltola/Lehtikuva via AP)
Updated 20 minutes ago

HELSINKI, Finland (AP) — An assailant in Finland stabbed several people near a shopping center in the southern city of Tempere on Thursday afternoon, and one person was arrested, Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured, but police said there was no longer any threat to the public. Victims were given first aid at the scene.

One person was arrested, police said, though they provided no details. News outlets said the suspect was a man.

Workers were using pressure washers to clean up blood stains outside the mall. A large pool of blood was visible outside a restaurant and blood trailed from the mall to a nearby highway.

Video by Yle showed heavy police presence and ambulances in front of the cordoned-off mall.

Daily Finnish paper Aamulehti reported that police blocked all doors of the Ratina shopping mall and people weren't allowed to enter or leave the center. Witnesses of the attack were taken to the second floor of the mall for questioning.

Yle also reported that employees from the social and crisis emergency services had arrived at the mall to attend to victims and bystanders.

Police cremoves a cordon outside the Ratina shopping centre in Tampere, Finland, Thursday July 3, 2025, after several people were stabbed. (Saara Peltola/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Bloodstains are seen outside the Ratina shopping centre in Tampere, Finland, Thursday July 3, 2025, after several people were stabbed. (Saara Peltola/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Officers work the scene of a shooting Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: AP

Drive-by shooting in Chicago leaves 4 dead and 14 others wounded, police say

2h ago

1 dead, 2 injured in Philadelphia explosion that damaged several homes

2nd man dies after weekend shooting at Atlanta park, police say

A weekend shooting at an Atlanta park claims two lives.

The Latest

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Credit: AP

Supreme Court will take up a new case about which school sports teams transgender students can join

3m ago

Melania Trump meets with patients, visits garden at Washington children's hospital

3m ago

The Latest: House leaders rush toward a final vote as Democrats hold the floor

5m ago

Featured

The city of Brookhaven's mayor and City Council last week decided to remove the colored panes of glass from the dome of Brookhaven's new City Centre after residents objected to the brightness of the colors, seen here Friday, June 27, 2025. (Reed Williams/AJC)

Credit: Reed Williams/AJC

Brookhaven removes colored glass from City Centre dome after uproar

Some say the colors were too bright, the dome looked like ice cream with sprinkles and the hues distracted from the building’s muted design.

Confederate group sues to stop Stone Mountain’s ‘truth-telling’ exhibit

The Sons of Confederate Veterans allege the park’s changes to its Civil War history exhibits violate state law.

Georgia student going to court after being expelled for warning of threat

The middle school student was expelled after he sent messages to friends about a video he'd seen with someone threatening to shoot up area schools.