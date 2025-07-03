Finnish media says several people have been stabbed in the southern city of Tempere

HELSINKI, Finland (AP) — An assailant in Finland stabbed several people near a shopping center in the southern city of Tempere on Thursday afternoon, and one person was arrested, Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported.
It was not immediately clear how many people were injured, but police said there was no longer any threat to the public. Victims were given first aid at the scene.
One person was arrested, police said, though they provided no details. News outlets said the suspect was a man.
Workers were using pressure washers to clean up blood stains outside the mall. A large pool of blood was visible outside a restaurant and blood trailed from the mall to a nearby highway.
Video by Yle showed heavy police presence and ambulances in front of the cordoned-off mall.
Daily Finnish paper Aamulehti reported that police blocked all doors of the Ratina shopping mall and people weren't allowed to enter or leave the center. Witnesses of the attack were taken to the second floor of the mall for questioning.
Yle also reported that employees from the social and crisis emergency services had arrived at the mall to attend to victims and bystanders.
Credit: AP
