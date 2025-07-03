Finnish media says several people have been stabbed in the southern city of Tempere

HELSINKI, Finland (AP) — An assailant in Finland stabbed several people near a shopping center in the southern city of Tempere on Thursday afternoon, and one person was arrested, Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured, but police said there was no longer any threat to the public. Victims were given first aid at the scene.

One person was arrested, police said, though they provided no details. News outlets said the suspect was a man.