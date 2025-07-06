FIFA cuts ticket price to $13.40 for Club World Cup semifinal between Chelsea and Fluminense

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — FIFA cut standard ticket prices for the semifinal between Chelsea and Fluminense at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Tuesday to $13.40 from $473.90 earlier in the past week.
FIFA has used dynamic pricing for the 63-game tournament.
Standard ticket prices for Wednesday's semifinal between European champion Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in New Jersey start at $199.60.
FIFA had dropped ticket prices to $11.15 for a quarterfinal in Orlando, Florida, between Fluminense and Al Hilal. and in Philadelphia between Chelsea and Palmeiras.
The dramatic drop in prices was first reported by The Athletic.
Many matches during the tournament have had sparse crowds. Real Madrid has been an exception, drawing at least 60,000 for all five of its matches, including 76,611 for its quarterfinal win Saturday over Borussia Dortmund in New Jersey.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: TNS
Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers
UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”
Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.
A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?
I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?
A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?