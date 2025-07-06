Nation & World News
Nation & World News

FIFA cuts ticket price to $13.40 for Club World Cup semifinal between Chelsea and Fluminense

FIFA cut standard ticket prices for the semifinal between Chelsea and Fluminense at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Tuesday to $13.40 from $473.90 earlier in the past week
Players and fans observe a minute of silent in memory of Portugal international and Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva prior the Club World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in East Rutherford, N.J., Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Players and fans observe a minute of silent in memory of Portugal international and Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva prior the Club World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in East Rutherford, N.J., Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
1 hour ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — FIFA cut standard ticket prices for the semifinal between Chelsea and Fluminense at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Tuesday to $13.40 from $473.90 earlier in the past week.

FIFA has used dynamic pricing for the 63-game tournament.

Standard ticket prices for Wednesday's semifinal between European champion Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in New Jersey start at $199.60.

FIFA had dropped ticket prices to $11.15 for a quarterfinal in Orlando, Florida, between Fluminense and Al Hilal. and in Philadelphia between Chelsea and Palmeiras.

The dramatic drop in prices was first reported by The Athletic.

Many matches during the tournament have had sparse crowds. Real Madrid has been an exception, drawing at least 60,000 for all five of its matches, including 76,611 for its quarterfinal win Saturday over Borussia Dortmund in New Jersey.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Fans observe a minute of silent in memory of Portugal international and Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, prior the Club World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in East Rutherford, N.J., Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Fluminense's Thiago Silva, left, and Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella challenge for the ball during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Inter Milan and Fluminense in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Brazilian quarterfinalists Fluminense and Palmeiras benefit from Club World Cup's expanded field

Chelsea advances to Club World Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Palmeiras

Dortmund coach Niko Kovač says MetLife Stadium field more suited to golf than to soccer

1h ago

The Latest

People look at debris on the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

Texas floods leave at least 51 dead, 27 girls missing as rescuers search devastated landscape

7m ago

Floods turned beloved Texas camp into a nightmare. At least 27 girls remain missing

12m ago

Iran's supreme leader makes first public appearance since Iran-Israel war started

19m ago

Featured

UPS driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for the Sandy-Springs based company. (Bob Andres/AJC 2022)

Credit: TNS

Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers

UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”

Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.

A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?

OPINION

I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?

A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?