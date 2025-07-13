Fiebich helps Liberty rally from 19-point deficit in 1st half to beat Dream 79-72

Kennedy Burke had five points during the burst and Nyara Sabally hit a 3-pointer that made it 70-60 with 5 minutes left.

Atlanta (12-9) was able to get within four, but could get no closer.

Allisha Gray scored 16 points to lead the Dream, who were missing All-Star Rhyne Howard because of a knee injury she suffered in Atlanta's previous game against Indiana. Brittney Griner added 10 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double with the Dream.

New York welcomed back Natasha Cloud (hip) and Isabelle Harrison (knee) who both missed the previous game with injuries.

Naz Hillmon played in her 128th straight game setting a new franchise record, passing Iziane Castro Marques' mark of 127. Hillmon had 11 points.

The Dream went up 19 points in the first half before the Liberty got within 42-31 at the break. Sabrina Ionescu missed 10 of her 11 shots in the opening 20 minutes.

The Liberty kept the pressure on and were up 55-53 heading into the fourth quarter behind Fiebich.

