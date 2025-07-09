Ex-NBA player Ben McLemore sentenced to over 8 years in prison for rape

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge on Wednesday sentenced former NBA player Ben McLemore to over eight years in prison, a week after a jury found him guilty of raping a woman at a 2021 party at the home of a then-teammate.

The ex-Portland Trail Blazer was sentenced to 100 months in prison by Clackamas County Circuit Court Judge Michael Wetzel, Portland TV station KGW reported. The jury last week found the 32-year-old guilty of rape, unlawful sexual penetration and one count of sexual abuse. He was found not guilty on another count of sexual abuse.

The charges involved a 21-year-old woman and stemmed from a party at a home owned by then-teammate Robert Covington in the Portland suburb of Lake Oswego.