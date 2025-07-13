Euro 2025: England thumps Wales 6-1 to set up quarterfinal clash with Sweden

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland (AP) — Another rampant England performance saw the defending champion demolish Wales 6-1 on Sunday and book its spot in the quarterfinals of the Women’s European Championship.

England had bounced back from losing to France in its opener by routing the Netherlands 4-0 and it raced into a 4-0 halftime lead against Wales following goals from Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.

Substitutes Beth Mead and Aggie Beever-Jones added more in the second half either side of Hannah Cain’s stylish consolation for Wales.