Breaking: Georgia detention center under lockdown after masked gunman fires shots, officials say
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Euro 2025: England thumps Wales 6-1 to set up quarterfinal clash with Sweden

England has secured a spot in the Women’s European Championship quarterfinals after a dominant 6-1 victory over Wales
England's Lauren Hemp, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring her sides third goal during the Women's Euro 2025, group D, soccer match between England and Wales at Arena St. Gallen in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

England's Lauren Hemp, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring her sides third goal during the Women's Euro 2025, group D, soccer match between England and Wales at Arena St. Gallen in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
By DANIELLA MATAR – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland (AP) — Another rampant England performance saw the defending champion demolish Wales 6-1 on Sunday and book its spot in the quarterfinals of the Women’s European Championship.

England had bounced back from losing to France in its opener by routing the Netherlands 4-0 and it raced into a 4-0 halftime lead against Wales following goals from Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.

Substitutes Beth Mead and Aggie Beever-Jones added more in the second half either side of Hannah Cain’s stylish consolation for Wales.

The result saw Sarina Wiegman’s team advance as runner-up in Group D, ensuring England a potentially easier path to the final, after France beat the Netherlands 5-2 to win the group.

England will play Sweden in the quarterfinals and could then face either Norway or Italy.

Had they won the group, the Lionesses would have encountered Germany before a possible semifinal against tournament favorite Spain, which plays host nation Switzerland in the last eight.

It was always going to be a tall order for Wales, on its tournament debut, to beat the reigning champion. It had lost nine of its 10 previous matches against England, only managing one draw against its neighbor and historic rival.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

England's Beth Mead, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D soccer match against Wales at the Arena St. Gallen in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

England's Beth Mead, right, shoots to score her sides fifth goal during the Women's Euro 2025, group D, soccer match between England and Wales at Arena St. Gallen in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

England head coach Sarina Wiegman waves prior the Women's Euro 2025, group D, soccer match between England and Wales at Arena St. Gallen in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Switzerland players celebrate at the end of the Euro 2025, group A, soccer match between Switzerland and Iceland at Stadion Wankdorf in Bern, Switzerland, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (Til Buergy/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

Euro 2025: Host Switzerland's late goals secure 2-0 win over Iceland

Spain's 6-2 win over Belgium secures place in Euro 2025 quarterfinals

Lauren James shines as England thrashes Netherlands 4-0 to revive Euro title defense

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Two women killed in Kentucky church shooting after trooper shot; suspect killed, police say

13m ago

Nigeria's ex-president Buhari, twice leader of Africa's most populous nation, dies at 82

23m ago

Wildfire destroys a historic Grand Canyon lodge and other structures

29m ago

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff waves to a crowd of supporters during his "Rally For Our Republic" event on Saturday, July 12, 2025, inside the Kehoe Iron Works building at Trustees Garden in Savannah. During his speech, Ossoff said, "What’s happening to our country right now should chill us to the bone." (Sarah Peacock for the AJC)

Credit: Sarah Peacock for the AJC

Ossoff attempts to tap into angst over Trump, ‘Big, Beautiful’ law at rally

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff attacks President Trump and the Republican agenda, particularly the recently passed tax and spending bill, in a reelection campaign rally in Savannah

Stars come out to play at MLB Celebrity Softball Game at Truist Park

Hall of Famer CC Sabathia was named MVP in leading the American League over the National League in a game that also featured Druski, Terrell Owens, Jordan Chiles and many more

Chuck E. Cheese opens arcades for adults, including one in Buford

Unlike the beer-and-food playgrounds for grown-ups like Dave & Buster's, Chuck’s Arcade is all about the games, and its Georgia location is in the Mall of Georgia in Buford

1h ago