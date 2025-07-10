English golfer Charley Hull withdraws from Evian Championship with illness after collapsing

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — English golfer Charley Hull withdrew from the first round of the Evian Championship on Thursday after collapsing to the ground twice because of a virus, organizers said.

French organizers said Hull felt unwell on the fourth tee and received medical attention after collapsing. She then got up and hit her tee shot before going to the ground again. Organizers said Hull underwent medical checks that showed she had a virus but was otherwise OK.

Hull, who had started on the back nine and was 1-under par after 12 holes, was taken off on a stretcher by a golf buggy at Evian Resort Golf Club, which is hosting the fourth women's major of the year.